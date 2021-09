7:50 PM: SFD and SPD are arriving at what’s reported as a car-over-embankment crash at the north end of California SW, near Hamilton Viewpoint. A tree and/or utility pole is reported involved too. Updates to come.

7:57 PM: They’re trying to get California Way blocked (the section that comes up from Harbor) while they work to stabilize the vehicle. Firefighters have told dispatch there was one person in the vehicle but they’re “unaccounted for” so far.