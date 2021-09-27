PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #12

Here’s our delayed-by-breaking-news weekly collection of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

*148,953 people have tested positive – 3,291 more than a week ago (5,300 in West Seattle, up 98)

*7,942 people have been hospitalized – 132 more than a week ago (240 from West Seattle, up 3)

*1,854 people have died – 19 more than a week ago (70 in West Seattle, down 1)

VACCINATION RATE

79.9% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .7% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 81.2%

98116 – 85.9%

98126 – 77.5%

98136 – 87.5%

98146 – 76,9%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Eviction moratorium extended – By order of the mayor, who also told utilities to keep refraining from shutoffs.

Seattle Public Schools cases – The second dashboard update of the school year added almost 100 cases districtwide. Next update should happen later today.

Boosters or not? Here are the new recommendations for certain categories of people who got the Pfizer vaccine (no booster recommendations for the other vaccines so far).

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that. Also note a clinic next weekend: Chief Sealth International High School next Saturday (flu shots as well as COVID vaccine).