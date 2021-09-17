New president for Rotary Club of West Seattle

One of West Seattle’s most active service clubs has a new president. Here’s the announcement from the Rotary Club of West Seattle:

In 1947, the Rotary Club of West Seattle began serving the local community. From then to now, community leaders of West Seattle have assembled under the banner of Rotary in an effort to exchange ideas and take action to improve the lives of neighbors in need.

The Rotary Club of West Seattle is pleased to announce the President of the 2021-2022 Rotary year will be Alan Mitchell. When asked about the opportunity to lead the service organization, he had this to say: “After I became ‘rewired’ in 2016 (working in service to others instead of for money), two friends separately said, ‘you should look into your local Rotary club.’ I joined because I found good people working together cooperatively in service to others at the local and international levels while having fun. I saw that they are people from a wide span of ages, from those in their 30s starting up families and careers, to others who are also retired. That’s the kind of club I want to be a part of and contribute significantly to for programs that help neighbors locally and around the world.

“Preceding me was Dawn Schaper, Executive Director at Brookdale Admiral Heights, a senior living community. She left extremely big shoes to fill, but with the help of our club’s leadership, I’m confident that we will together be able to address the needs of the very important causes our club supports.”

The Rotary Club of West Seattle is accepting new members. Click here if interested in joining a Club meeting to learn more.