MUSIC: Kindie West concerts returning to Fauntleroy Schoolhouse

The Kindie West family-music concert series is returning to the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, two Sundays a month, October through March. The artists are part of Kindiependent, “a collective of like-minded musicians who are passionate about cultivating a vibrant kids and family music scene in the Pacific Northwest.” Here’s the lineup:

October 24 and January 9 – Dani and the Bee

November 7 and January 23 – The Not-Its!

November 21 and February 6 – Harmonica Pocket

December 5 and March 6 – Johnny Bregar

December 19 and February 20 – Eli Rosenblatt

Doors open at 10 am, shows are at 10:30, lasting about an hour. These are ticketed shows, with an admission charge for everyone 6 months and up, but they’re offering discounted family passes too. Free parking behind the schoolhouse; COVID guidelines will be followed.