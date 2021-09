In June, family, friends, and community members mourned 96-year-old West Seattle philanthropist Adah June Cruzen. Now the date has been set for her memorial. According to trustee Sharon Siva, the gathering in memory of Ms. Cruzen is planned for 11 am Saturday, October 16th, at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). A reception will follow, across the street at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) until 3 pm. Masks will be required.