Magic in the morning! Senior Center of West Seattle to celebrate 50th anniversary

The Senior Center of West Seattle invites you to be part of its annual fundraising breakfast – online again this year – and enjoy some morning magic. Just one week away – 8 am Tuesday, September 28th – here’s the announcement:

You are invited to join the Senior Center of West Seattle, as we celebrate 50 years of services to the West Seattle community.

To protect your safety, we’ve made the decision to hold our event virtually again this year, given the increasing rates of the Delta variant of COVID-19. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a great time celebrating our community’s seniors!

Our program will feature world-renowned Magician Nash Fung. (You can get a sneak preview of his tricks here.) Plus, we’ll look back on 50 years of history serving seniors in the West Seattle community and share how you can help us shape the future of the Senior Center.

Join us from anywhere in the world for this fun virtual event, by yourself or safely gathered with friends and neighbors. You can also make an early donation to help us reach our goal of raising $100,000 by the end of September. If you make a gift of $250 or more before the event you’ll get a delicious breakfast delivered to your door to enjoy that morning.

Register online: Reserve your free tickets here.

As you know, the Senior Center is a vitally important community asset that promotes mental, emotional and physical health as we age. Your support ensures the programs, services and critical outreach seniors are counting on continues in the coming year.

You are part of helping our community stay connected during these turbulent times.