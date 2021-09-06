LABOR DAY 2021: West Seattle notes

(Duwamish River, photographed from the West Seattle Bridge last month)

Good morning! Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

–Metro is on a Sunday schedule

–West Seattle Water Taxi is also on a Sunday schedule

–Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules too

-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, note that there’s no charge today

-Check traffic cams here

HAPPENING TODAY

Duwamish Longhouse Art Market – 10 am-5 pm, 4705 W. Marginal Way SW.

Art Glass Seconds Sale – The annual sale at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) is back after 2 years, 10 am-2 pm.

Final day of the season for city aquatics – After today, city-run wading pools, sprayparks, and outdoor pools are all closed until next year. Our reminder from yesterday lists what’s open today, where, and when.

Benefit barbecue – Highland Park neighbors invite you to a four-grill cookoff raising money for the White Center fire recovery, starting at 5:30 pm on 10th SW between Barton and Henderson, as previewed here.

WEATHER

The sun is expected to prevail today, with a 70-ish high.