Here’s what’s happening on our soggy Saturday in West Seattle

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: If no weather cancellation, city crews have plans to work at multiple spots on West Marginal today, as previewed in our Friday morning traffic watch – including the interim crossing/signal by the Duwamish Longhouse and the Highland Park Way intersection.

ORCA HALF, DAY 1: Starting at 7:30 am, about 600 runners will leave this half-marathon‘s starting line in Lincoln Park in waves, headed for Don Armeni Boat Ramp. As previewed here, no road/lane closures are planned.

(WSB photo: Did you know C & P has reopened their indoor seating?)

AT C & P COFFEE: Live music with Marco de Carvalho, Hans Teuber, and Jeff Busch, 10:30 am-noon. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET: Rain or shine, check out this “underground shopping experience” outdoors noon-7 pm in White Center, $1 admission. (9834 17th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Looking for an indoor activity? Visit the home of West Seattle’s history at 61st/Stevens, noon-4 pm.

OPEN MIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), starting at 6 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: The XOfenders perform live, featuring Scattered Sunn, 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor), it’s Dolly Madison and The DJ with a ’90s party.

