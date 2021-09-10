West Seattle, Washington

Here’s the schedule for Southwest Pool’s reopening

September 10, 2021 8:59 am
 |   West Seattle news | Westwood

As announced last month, the city’s only indoor pool in West Seattle, Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), will reopen next Monday (September 13th). And finally, the initial schedule is out:

The full flyer has info on fees and health/safety policies.

