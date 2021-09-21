HELLO, FALL: Autumn-equinox sunset watch with Alice Enevoldsen on Wednesday

(WSB photo from last pre-pandemic autumn-equinox watch)

As noted earlier, this is the final full day of summer 2021 – fall arrives at 12:21 pm tomorrow, and that means tomorrow night brings another of skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen‘s quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch in West Seattle. If you are interested in a fun, educational way to mark the arrival of autumn, this is it – masked and distanced. Be at Solstice Park – uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW – at 6:30 pm.