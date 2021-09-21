HAPPENING NOW: Dream Dinners West Seattle’s outdoor open house

From today’s preview list – the Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) outdoor open house is happening until 8 pm at 4701 41st SW! The free bites available when we stopped by included arroz con pollo and M&M cookies. If you get there before 7 pm, you can enter a prize drawing. Proprietors Meghan and Mark Hogan are fundraising for Treehouse, which helps foster kids.

Here’s how to join DDWS in helping Treehouse: