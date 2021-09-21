HAPPENING NOW: Dream Dinners West Seattle’s outdoor open house

From today’s preview list – the Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) outdoor open house is happening until 8 pm at 4701 41st SW! The free bites available when we stopped by included arroz con pollo and M&M cookies. If you get there before 7 pm, you can enter a prize drawing. Proprietors Meghan and Mark Hogan are fundraising for Treehouse, which helps foster kids.
Here’s how to join DDWS in helping Treehouse:
1) DONATE TO OUR TREEHOUSE FUNDRAISING PAGE
2. PURCHASE DREAM DINNERS – FOR SCHOOL SUPPLIES & MUCH MORE
We are offering 3 medium Family-Size meals in which each meal serves 2-3 people for $50. We will give back $10 to Treehouse to purchase more essential school supplies, school clothes, extra-curricular supplies for art, sports, musical instruments, acting, bikes and more.
PLEASE SELECT A DINNER PICK-UP DATE & TIME:
Click the link to sign up & select your 3 family-size meals.
We request 24-hour advance notice to prepare meals. Please sign up before dates below.
Thursday, September 23rd from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm dreamdinners.com/session/899385
Friday, September 24th from 12 pm -1 pm dreamdinners.com/session/899386
Saturday, September 25th from 10:30 am -11:30 am https://dreamdinners.com/session/899387
