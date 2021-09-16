FRIDAY NIGHT: 2021’s second Huling Bowl – Chief Sealth vs. West Seattle

(WSB photo, Chief Sealth with the rotating trophy after last March’s victory)

Each year, West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School – which otherwise play in different Metro League divisions – face each other in a football game known as the Huling Bowl. (If you’re a relatively new arrival, here’s the backstory.) This year, the Huling Bowl is happening twice – once last March during the delayed, shortened high-school football season, once here in the near-fall – and it’s happening tomorrow night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). The 2-0 Wildcats, coached by Jeff Scott, are the home team this year; the 0-1 Seahawks, coached by Daron Camacho, are going for their fifth consecutive Huling Bowl win. Kickoff is at 7 pm; spectators are welcome but note there’s an admission charge – $7 adults, $4 kids/seniors.