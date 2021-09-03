FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School returns with resounding victory over Sammamish

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Fall high-school football returned with a roar at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex tonight. The West Seattle High School Wildcats kept the Sammamish Redhawks from taking flight, 55-6.

#8, junior Mason Kallinger, accounted for three of the Wildcats’ eight touchdowns. Two were the work of #6, senior Jaxton Helmstetler:

Also with a touchdown apiece, #3, sophomore Bo Gionet:

#7, senior Will Godwin:

And #22, freshman Terryus Smith:

Head coach Jeff Scott is back this year, after leading WSHS to a division title during the short, late season last school year:

Tonight, WSHS opened the scoring with 5:54 to go in the first quarter, which ended with the Wildcats ahead 16-0. They more than doubled that to 36-0 by halftime. “Wildcats are RED-hot,” chanted the Cheer Squad, and the team certainly was.

After three quarters, they were up 49-0. Sammamish finally got on the board with a big TD run by #25 Ty Webster early in the fourth quarter, but that was it for the Redhawks’ scoring.

NEXT WEEK: WSHS is scheduled to play on the road at Bellingham, 8 pm next Friday (September 10th).