FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS’s first game of the season

September 10, 2021 11:53 pm
(WSB photos)

What was scheduled to be the first home game of the season for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks turned out to be their first game after a COVID cancellation last week. The Clover Park High School Warriors visited from Pierce County and left Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex with the win, 13-7. CP kept Sealth off the scoreboard until #4, sophomore quarterback Issac Martinez (top photo), scored the Seahawks’ one and only touchdown a minute into the second half. #3, junior Daniel Cortes, kicked for the extra point. CP did all its scoring – 13 points – in the first half, but that’s all the Warriors needed for the win. Sealth got close twice in the second half, though:

#22, senior linebacker senior Marcus Tupua (above), picked up a Clover Park fumble and ran it from midfield to inside the 5, but the Seahawks couldn’t score and turned it over on downs, which is how their last near-score ended.

In the fourth quarter, #33, junior defensive back Grayson Leui-Steele (above), picked
up a CP fumble inside the 5-yard line, but again, Sealth lost possession on downs.

Tonight’s game kicked off the second season for head coach (and Sealth alum) Daron Camacho:

Next week is the annual cross-peninsula matchup between Chief Sealth and West Seattle HS, 7 pm at SWAC. Sealth will be going for a fifth consecutive Huling Bowl win.

