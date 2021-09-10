FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS’s first game of the season

(WSB photos)

What was scheduled to be the first home game of the season for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks turned out to be their first game after a COVID cancellation last week. The Clover Park High School Warriors visited from Pierce County and left Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex with the win, 13-7. CP kept Sealth off the scoreboard until #4, sophomore quarterback Issac Martinez (top photo), scored the Seahawks’ one and only touchdown a minute into the second half. #3, junior Daniel Cortes, kicked for the extra point. CP did all its scoring – 13 points – in the first half, but that’s all the Warriors needed for the win. Sealth got close twice in the second half, though:

#22, senior linebacker senior Marcus Tupua (above), picked up a Clover Park fumble and ran it from midfield to inside the 5, but the Seahawks couldn’t score and turned it over on downs, which is how their last near-score ended.

In the fourth quarter, #33, junior defensive back Grayson Leui-Steele (above), picked

up a CP fumble inside the 5-yard line, but again, Sealth lost possession on downs.

Tonight’s game kicked off the second season for head coach (and Sealth alum) Daron Camacho:

Next week is the annual cross-peninsula matchup between Chief Sealth and West Seattle HS, 7 pm at SWAC. Sealth will be going for a fifth consecutive Huling Bowl win.