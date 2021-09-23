West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: SDOT launches ‘Flip Your Trip’ rewards

September 23, 2021 11:11 am
 West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(SDOT camera image from this morning)

At last week’s meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force (WSB coverage here), SDOT previewed a rewards program for West Seattleites who try alternative ways to get around. Today – exactly a year and a half after the bridge closure, and as traffic continues to increase with schools and workplaces reopening – SDOT announced the “Flip Your Trip” initiative has launched. From the announcement:

Starting today, people who live or work in West Seattle can visit FlipYourTrip.org to sign up for a comprehensive travel options program that includes a $25 sign-up bonus for free rides on transit and scooter/bike-share, or free vanpool fares. The program also offers trip planning assistance, special informational events, as well as an opportunity to earn more free rides. …

Flip Your Trip West Seattle encourages people to replace car trips with other travel options such as transit, vanpooling, biking, scooting, or staying local. Anyone who lives or works in the West Seattle area is eligible to take a pledge to take the #FlipYourTrip pledge and receive an initial sign-up bonus worth $25 to use on the free rides of their choice. This incentive works on King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit, Seattle Streetcar and all local scooter and bike share companies (Lime, LINK, Spin, and Wheels).

The campaign will also support vanpooling—covering new King County Metro vanpool riders’ first month of vanpool costs and providing monthly fare beyond the first month for eligible participants. All official King County Metro vanpools can apply for access to use the West Seattle low bridge at all times of day.

The Flip Your Trip campaign features a new partnership with King County Metro, as participants can receive their free rides on Metro’s Transit GO Ticket mobile app (android | ios). Participants can redeem their initial sign up bonus by clicking on the new “rewards” button in the app menu, which will appear as 2,500 rewards points. Additional reward points can be earned by making transit and scooter/bike share trips. …

People who do not have smartphones can choose to receive an ORCA card and program updates through community organizations, instead of using the Transit GO Ticket mobile app.

Information about Flip Your Trip West Seattle is available in nine languages (English, Spanish, Somali, Oromo, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Khmer).

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: SDOT launches 'Flip Your Trip' rewards"

  • Jort September 23, 2021 (11:35 am)
    This is truly transportation virtue signaling. All image, no substance. While SDOT is correct that people should use any other method than their personal car to get in and out of West Seattle, it is laughable and silly that they’re providing a $25 subsidy, which is less than half of a tank of gas for most people.  If SDOT were serious, and wanted to provide ACTUAL transportation options, they would place a $20 each-way toll on personal cars entering and leaving the peninsula, quadruple transit coverage in West Seattle, offer free e-bikes for every citizen, close streets entirely to cars and reappropriate public space toward alternative transportation. SDOT will spend more on silly, pointless “Home Zone” 1-inch-tall “speed” humps and wasteful “redesigns” of the Highland Park/Marginal Way intersection than they do on this “Flip Your Trip” program. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up spending more on those stupid mailers they sent out warning about school zone camera tickets. SDOT is a broken agency stuck in a cars-first mindset that always finds millions of dollars to pointlessly, fruitlessly try to solve the unsolvable problem of “traffic.” And, best of all, despite dedicating nearly 99% of their budget to cars-first projects, car drivers will STILL scream ceaselessly at them and accuse them of being engaged in a “War on Cars.” But these corny, cringeworthy crumbs they throw out (with that ridiculous salmon mascot; note, salmon are dying because of cars and their pollution), it’s just so stupid and wasteful. 

