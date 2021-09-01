FOLLOWUP: Burn ban over, Alki Beach fire pits open again

The King County Fire Chiefs Association announced today that the Stage 2 burn ban has beeb lifted. The announcement explains, “Recent precipitation and cooler weather have allowed wildland fuels to recover moisture, and the local wildland fire danger has reduced to a level where it is safe to resume small recreational fires.” The biggest effect of this in our area means the Alki Beach fire pits are open again; Seattle Parks lists their hours as 4 pm-9:30 pm daily. The Stage 2 burn ban had been in effect since August 13th.