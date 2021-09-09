ELECTION 2021: Seattle Mayor candidate Bruce Harrell’s West Seattle Junction visit

As announced, Seattle Mayor candidate Bruce Harrell visited the West Seattle Junction this afternoon/evening. When we arrived shortly before 5 pm, he was talking with potential constituents at KeyBank Plaza (California/Alaska), including Husky Deli‘s Jack Miller:

(WSB photos)

Shortly thereafter, he embarked on a walking tour with West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford. She led him behind KeyBank to the parking lot and pitched him on the merits of a potential purchase of the four WSJA-leased parking lots by Community Roots Housing, with city-backed funding (reported here in April).

Harrell asked her how the community would react to the loss of the parking lots; Radford said the expectation is that redevelopment would include some public parking spaces, as well as affordable housing and commercial storefronts. From there, they stopped in a few of the businesses open for Art Walk (included Wlld Rose’s and Capers Home, where he did a little shopping).

We had to break off shortly thereafter because of breaking news. Harrell, a former City Councilmember, faces Lorena González, current City Council President, in the November 2nd election, just under eight weeks away. Voting starts as soon as you get your ballot, which King County Elections plans to mail on October 13th.