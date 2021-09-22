West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Preview proposal for new Golden Tee at 3201 SW Avalon Way, before Southwest Design Review Board meeting

September 22, 2021 11:54 am
That’s the “packet” from Public47 Architects for tomorrow night’s Southwest Design Review Board meeting about the proposal for a new building to replace the Golden Tee Apartments – keeping the name – at 3201 SW Avalon Way [map]. From the packet, here’s the overview:

The proposed 8-story, mixed use project seeks to achieve the following development objectives:

• Provide approx 144 residential apartment units
• Parking for 70-80 vehicles
• Provide +/- 3500 SF of street-level commercial space
• Foster pedestrian friendly sidewalk experience
• LEED Gold construction standard

The review meeting is online, at 5 pm Thursday, and includes an opportunity for public comment on the proposed design, Information for videoconferencing or calling in is on the city website. This could be the final Design Review meeting for this project; the site has been upzoned to 80′ maximum, leading to project revisions, since its first review meeting three years ago.

  • Avalon September 22, 2021 (11:55 am)
    So pumped for the street level commercial space! 

  • Lauren B September 22, 2021 (12:40 pm)
    I wish there was a requirement that there be at least one parking space for each apartment plus parking for the commercial space.  This proposal is for 144 apartments plus commercial space, but only provides 70-80 parking spaces.  This is already a congested area where it is difficult to find parking. 

