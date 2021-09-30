DELRIDGE PROJECT: Major work’s done. Got questions?

(WSB photo, southbound view of Delridge/Holden)

Major work is done on the repaving/utilities project along Delridge Way to prepare for next year’s conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. In addition to the new concrete pavement, some sections have seen major changes – medians, striping, signals, sidewalks … Questions have popped up in comment threads over recent weeks, so we’re talking with SDOT tomorrow morning to get some answers. But in case more questions about this project are out there, we’re inviting you to either post yours below or email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com, and we’ll do our best to get answers. (Just the Delridge RapidRide-related project, please, as we’re talking specifically to people on that project – thank you.)