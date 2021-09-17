DELRIDGE PROJECT: ‘Major construction is almost complete’

SDOT‘s share of the work to prepare Delridge Way SW for the RapidRide H Line – repaving, utilities, and more – is almost done, after 15+ months. That’s the headline in the weekly preview of what’s ahead:

*Major construction is nearly complete. Minor repairs and adjustments to curbs, curb ramps, lights, and other utilities will begin soon. These are often referred to as our “punch list” items, which you may have heard about on other SDOT projects.

*Sidewalk and water utility adjustments continue in Zone A

*Upgrades in Zone B are now complete

*In Zone C, traffic signal upgrades and curb ramp adjustments continue at SW Thistle St. We expect to complete this work soon.