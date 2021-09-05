DELRIDGE PROJECT: Here’s where road work continues post-holiday

Medians, curbs, sidewalks, and signals are the focus as Delridge road/utility work continues, preparing for next year’s RapidRide H Line launch. The weekly update starts with SDOT‘s list of the main points:

*Landscaping continues throughout the corridor. We will also be doing some more lane striping and channelization work this week.

*We are continuing to work in Zone A to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and electrical utilities

*Median and curb installation along Delridge Way SW between SW Juneau St and SW Graham St continues

*Traffic signal upgrades in Zone C have begun this week and signal upgrades will continue through this fall

*Sidewalk upgrades near SW Barton St continue. This work will continue into next week.