CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Plea bargain for one Westwood Village burglar, another in the works

September 30, 2021 9:40 pm
(WSB photo, February 17)

Back in February, a three-hour SWAT standoff played out at Westwood Village, ending with two arrests. Rafael Meyers and Jerry Plute Jr. were eventually charged with second-degree burglary for breaking into the building east of Target, punching holes through the walls between Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor), Sport Clips, and the vacant space north of them, stealing a gun among other things. Meyers was arrested first; Plute eventually was taken into custody on the roof. The two were let out of jail after one day, when a judge declined prosecutors’ request to set bail. Seven and a half months later, Plute has reached a plea bargain and will be sentenced tomorrow, while court documents indicate that an agreement is in the works for Meyers. Plute, a 35-year-old Top Hat resident, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, first-degree criminal trespass (a gross misdemeanor), and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is recommending a suspended 1-year sentence when Plute, who has no felony convictions, appears before King County Superior Court Judge David Steiner tomorrow afternoon. The files do not indicate yet what’s in the potential plea bargain for Meyers, but it may include other cases, as the notation on the most recent hearing notes mention a “global disposition.” Meyers has other burglary cases pending including a burglary at Peel & Press in Morgan Junction last year.

3 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Plea bargain for one Westwood Village burglar, another in the works"

  • Eric1 September 30, 2021 (10:04 pm)
    Man, I wasted my time staying in school and working hard in life.  I could be like these two clowns, laughing at the system knowing that prosecutor is too lazy to press charges and will plea bargain everything down to misdemeanors with no time in jail.  Too bad my parents gave me a sense of integrity, honor and let me know that the oxygen I breathe is a valuable comodity.   I get that they don’t want to jail anybody in Seattle but the prosecutor could have at least said we would drop the charges if you stay out of King County for the next year instead of a worthless suspended sentence. 

  • John Smith September 30, 2021 (10:19 pm)
    I wonder why Mr. Plute’s felony charge was allowed (by the prosecutors) to be pled down to a gross misdemeanor. It seems to me as though there would be no problems with evidence/proof.

  • Jeepney September 30, 2021 (10:27 pm)
    Wow……….

