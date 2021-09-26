COUNTDOWN: Two days until you can start your day with a fun way to support the Senior Center of West Seattle

One more reminder: Tuesday morning at 8 am, the Senior Center of West Seattle plans a magic morning for its annual fundraising breakfast – online again this year. The Senior Center (located at 4217 SW Oregon in The Junction) is celebrating 50 years of services to the West Seattle community. You can participate for free and enjoy the talents of world-renowned magician Nash Fung. Donations are of course welcome – you can even make an early donation toward the Senior Center’s goal of raising $100,000 by the end of September. (If you make an advance gift of $250 or more, you’ll get a delicious breakfast delivered to your door to enjoy Tuesday morning.) Register online here for your free ticket. And get inspired to support the Senior Center by listening to the newest episode of the All Ways West Seattle podcast, featuring center leaders, volunteers, and members.
