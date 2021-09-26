UPDATE: Car-on-side crash north of West Seattle Junction

1:22 AM: SPD and SFD are responding to what was dispatched as a car-on-side crash at California/Dakota. No word yet if anyone’s hurt.

1:26 AM: This is being upgraded to a “rescue extrication” response. Three people are reported to be inside the vehicle. California is blocked at Andover.

1:30 AM: The three people reported as trapped in the vehicle are all described as “alert and conscious.”

1:41 AM: Adding photos from WSB’s Katie Meyer at the scene. Firefighters are working to extricate the trapped people:

1:43 AM: “Patients extricated,” firefighters have just told dispatch.