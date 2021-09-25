BIZNOTE: Goodnight Pilates and Muscle Activation now open in north Morgan Junction

(Photo courtesy Goodnight Pilates)

One of West Seattle’s newest businesses is now open at 5904 California SW: Goodnight Pilates and Muscle Activation. Proprietor Carrie Goodnight is occupying half the space that used to be DeSautel Chiropractic (now at 6553 California SW under the name Resolve Chiropractic.) Goodnight tells WSB, “After nearly 20 years of teaching Pilates (13 of them in West Seattle), I have expanded my skill set to include Muscle Activation Techniques.” She says combining Pilates with MAT (explained here) is a “powerful combination.” The new studio offers one-on-one lessons and bodywork, by appointment.