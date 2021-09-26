BIZNOTE: Fogue Gallery adds 2 more West Seattle artists

Something else you can do today – visit Fogue Gallery (WSB sponsor)(on Sundays, it’s open noon-5 pm). Fogue just announced the addition of two more local artistd:

Fogue™ Gallery West Seattle announces the addition of West Seattle locals Steffanie Lorig and Kevin Ducoing as permanent members of the Gallery. “Connecting local artists and art to our community enriches our environment and feeds the soul,” said Patti Curtis, Owner and Founder of Fogue™.

Steffanie Lorig has explored many different aspects of the creative arts—from painting to writing children’s books to designing brands to illustrating. She is an award-winning designer and founded social enterprise, Art with Heart, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis through the power of creativity, helping over 155,000 children worldwide. Lorig has eleven books to her credit and outside her design and consulting business, and leads workshops that help individuals tap into their lost creative confidence.

For Kevin Ducoing, painting has always been his primary form of communication, as a child and into his adult life. Ducoing moved to Seattle in 1991, attended the Art Institute of Seattle, and was profoundly influenced by the teachings of Bill Cumming. Kevin paints mostly in acrylics, but also employs mediums such as charcoal, sand, and latex paint. He stretches his own canvases and adds a textural component to them with the application of wrinkled paper adhered to the surface, conveying additional depth to the painting’s story.

Fogue™ Gallery provides a community of artists over age 50 and patrons, of any age, to share, support and honor creativity. Providing a venue that showcases art that is relevant, powerful, and vibrant, expressing an ageless life. Fogue Artists are not just turning the page on cultural perceptions of aging; they are rewriting the book.