BACK TO SCHOOL: Fall quarter begins at South Seattle College

Today brought the start of fall quarter at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). The campus on Puget Ridge is still relatively quiet, though, because most classes this quarter are being held remotely, as explained in this overview on the college website. SSC spokesperson Ty Swenson tells WSB that “our professional-technical and apprenticeship programs continue to offer in-person instruction, and we slightly expanded in-person college transfer courses.” He adds, “We have increased on-campus/in-person student services, currently offered Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Virtual assistance continues to be offered as well, so students have a hybrid support model for fall.” SSC hopes to offer more in-person classes in the winter quarter and beyond.