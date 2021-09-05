5 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly event organized by Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

LIVE MUSIC: 6 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way). Tonight on the patio – Carly Ann Calbero.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Rescheduled September board meeting (technical difficulties forced the postponement two weeks ago) – 7 pm online – here’s the original agenda. All welcome to attend; go here to register to get the link.

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm Tuesdays at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm Tuesdays at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), play bingo free with Cookie Couture.