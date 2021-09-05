5 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Sanderling, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

STATE OF THE PORT: Seattle Port Commissioner Peter Steinbrueck speaks to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly lunch meeting, 11:30 pm outdoors at Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor SW). Register here.

VACCINATION POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT: County and city leaders will be announcing a new policy – 1 week after saying one was in the works – at 3 pm today at a media event in Columbia City. We asked about a livestream; so far, none planned.

PICKUP ULTIMATE: West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee‘s Thursday night pickup games have moved to 5 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th and Myrtle).

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm meeting online; participation info is in our calendar listing.

EVERY-OTHER-THURSDAY BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm at the pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor), hosted by Richard Moore.

Something to add to the calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get us non-breaking info – thank you!