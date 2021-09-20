20 years after 9/11: Southwest Seattle Historical Society wants to hear from you

(SWSHS photo: Memory album and luminaria bags from 2001)

Tomorrow marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. While no major commemorations are planned in West Seattle, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is looking for your reflections:

This weekend, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites you to reflect on the events of September 11, 2001. Although two decades have passed in the blink of an eye, memories remain fresh in our minds about the heroism, terror, unity, and change generated that day. As a community and nation, we have pledged to never forget the tragedy that unfolded and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites you to remember and reflect.

We are collecting diary entries to document your reflections, experiences, and thoughts. Where were you on September 11, 2001? What do you remember about that day? Have your thoughts about September 11, 2001 changed in the twenty years that have passed? How have the events of September 11, 2001 shaped your life and that of your community?

Please share your reflections with us. To do so, please visit: loghousemuseum.org/blog/remembering-september-11-2001