YOU CAN HELP: Donate diapers at Dream Dinners West Seattle

Last week for the diaper drive at Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor), benefiting WestSide Baby! Through Saturday, they’re collecting diapers and pull-ups that you can drop off at the store, until 11 am today, 9 am-11 am Tuesday, 9 am-noon and 4-8 pm Wednesday and Thursday, 9 am-noon Friday, and 9 am-11 am Saturday. Dream Dinners West Seattle is at 4701 41st SW (outer east side of Jefferson Square). Though WS Baby welcomes all sizes, 5 and 6 are at the top of their list right now.