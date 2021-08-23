West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

57℉

YOU CAN HELP: Donate diapers at Dream Dinners West Seattle

August 23, 2021 9:18 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

Last week for the diaper drive at Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor), benefiting WestSide Baby! Through Saturday, they’re collecting diapers and pull-ups that you can drop off at the store, until 11 am today, 9 am-11 am Tuesday, 9 am-noon and 4-8 pm Wednesday and Thursday, 9 am-noon Friday, and 9 am-11 am Saturday. Dream Dinners West Seattle is at 4701 41st SW (outer east side of Jefferson Square). Though WS Baby welcomes all sizes, 5 and 6 are at the top of their list right now.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Donate diapers at Dream Dinners West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.