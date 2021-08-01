West Seattle, Washington

Why you’re seeing smoke, but not breathing it

August 1, 2021 8:00 pm
From the yellowish hazy sunlight this afternoon to the reddish-orange color of the soon-to-set sun right now, we’re seeing wildfire smoke – but our air quality remains good. The Washington Smoke Information website explains that the smoke is overhead – back on Friday, the site said, “While two waves of smoke are expected to reach our skies, they’ll be at 2 km or higher, and the situation at surface should be very different.” The smoke that is up there is reported to be from Northern California and Oregon, not our state – so far.

