Where to find A/C, West Seattle Bridge meeting, Art Walk, WWV Night Out, more for your Thursday

Thanks to Stewart L. for that photo of a vivid start to what will be a big day – and a hot one.

WHERE TO FIND A/C: The city has added to its list, so today in West Seattle, you’re welcome at the libraries in High Point (3411 SW Raymond) and Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-6 pm. The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) is open until 4:30 but might extend if there’s a demand. Air-conditioned businesses include Admiral Theater (2343 California SW); also see our list of businesses from June’s heat wave.

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Free presentation 11 am at the Senior Center, and one week from today, presenter Patrice Lewis offers free consultations – info in our calendar listing.

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Also from the city – Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am to 8 pm; Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm, as is Colman Pool, also at Lincoln Park.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Meeting online at 4 pm today – see the agenda here; watch the meeting here.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm “until late,” you can enjoy art – and food/drink specials! – by wandering among venues from Admiral to Arbor Heights! Here’s this month’s map/list:

Get a closer look at some of the artists/receptions on the Art Walk website. And remember some have A/C – like Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor), which is always open on Art Walk night!

LEARN ABOUT THE DUWAMISH RIVER: BJ Cummings speaks about her book “The River That Made Seattle: A Human and Natural History of the Duwamish.” at tonight’s edition of Words, Writers, SouthWest Stories, online at 6 pm. Our preview includes the link for registering to attend.

WESTWOOD VILLAGE NIGHT OUT: The shopping center (2600 SW Barton) is hosting a delayed Night Out event tonight, 6-8 pm, as previewed here.

