What’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, what’s up the rest of today/tonight:

PARKS’ AQUATIC SCHEDULE FOR TODAY: Wading pools are closed on Wednesdays, but Highland Park Spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm as usual (1100 SW Cloverdale) as is Colman Pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

STAYING COOL INDOORS: The city’s list has two air-conditioned West Seattle locations for today, the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) until 4:30 pm and the Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) until 6 pm. Before the hottest days arrive (tomorrow and Friday), we’re checking on other options, so if you know of any, please comment, or email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

BALLOT-MEASURE DISCUSSION: Tonight at 6 pm, before their regular meeting at 7 pm, the 34th District Democrats host a discussion of City Charter Amendment 29, which will be decided by voters in November. Supporters call it “Compassion Seattle“; they will be represented along with opponents, who have organized as “House Our Neighbors.” The discussion is online, as is the meeting, which is expected to include fall endorsement votes. The registration link is in our preview.

SOUND TRANSIT ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Upcoming service changes for existing bus service (including adding service to Route 560) and light-rail service will be discussed in an online open house at 6 pm. If you’re interested in attending, register here.

OPEN MIC: Wednesdays at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm signups, 8:30 pm performances.