West Seattle, Washington

21 Saturday

63℉

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Great Cross-Sound Race 2021

August 21, 2021 11:12 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

(WSB photos)

After a pandemic year off, the Great Cross-Suund Race returned to the waters off Alki this morning, with 32 entries taking on the seven-mile course to Blakely Rock and back. With the blast of an air horn, they started at 9 am off the east end of the promenade.

Finishing first, 50 minutes and 42 seconds later, was the same pair as the previous Great Cross-Sound Race in 2019 Evan Jacobs and Tyler Peterson. They also set the race record 15 years ago – 49:44 in 2006.

The race is organized by the Sound Rowers and Paddlers open-water club. They kept time from a spot on the boardwalk near the Alki Bathhouse, same area that racers launched from, and returned to.

Full results will be online later.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Great Cross-Sound Race 2021"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.