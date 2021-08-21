WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Great Cross-Sound Race 2021

(WSB photos)

After a pandemic year off, the Great Cross-Suund Race returned to the waters off Alki this morning, with 32 entries taking on the seven-mile course to Blakely Rock and back. With the blast of an air horn, they started at 9 am off the east end of the promenade.

Finishing first, 50 minutes and 42 seconds later, was the same pair as the previous Great Cross-Sound Race in 2019 – Evan Jacobs and Tyler Peterson. They also set the race record 15 years ago – 49:44 in 2006.

The race is organized by the Sound Rowers and Paddlers open-water club. They kept time from a spot on the boardwalk near the Alki Bathhouse, same area that racers launched from, and returned to.

Full results will be online later.