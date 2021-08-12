WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: More heat, smoke Friday

Once the smoke started moving in at midday, you just knew the sun was going to turn that telltale pink before setting. The smoke is expected to linger through tomorrow; as noted earlier, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and regional public-health departments have issued an alert because of it. Checking the air-quality map tonight, most areas are in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range right now. As for the heat, today’s official high was 95, and tomorrow could see the mid-90s again. So far, though, Saturday is still looking like an improvement.
West Seattle, Washington
13 Friday
| 0 COMMENTS