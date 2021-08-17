WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Stone Cottage moving night & what else is up today/tonight

(Seen in Lincoln Park this morning: ‘Fashion shoot’ is all they’d say)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

OUTDOOR STORY TIME: Page Ahead and the Seattle Public Library are teaming for an outdoor story time today in the amphitheater at High Point Commons Park (behind 6400 Sylvan Way SW), 11 am-noon.

SIGNWAVING FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Join Scott at 16th/Holden for now-weekly signwaving to advocate for racial justice, 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WOMEN’S PERSONAL-SAFETY CLASS: 4:30 pm online, free. Our calendar listing has registration infrmation.

TOASTMASTERS: You’re invited to join West Seattle Toastmasters 832 online tonight at 6:30 pm – our calendar listing explains how.

REDISTRICTING: The 2020 Census results will be used to redraw boundaries for legislative and Congressional districts. What do you need to know about how this process will affect your political power? The League of Women Voters is teaming up with the 34th District Democrats for an online presentation/discussion at 7 pm tonight – here’s how to attend.

STONE COTTAGE MOVE: The historic stone-studded house at 1123 Harbor Avenue SW will be moved tonight just after midnight. Spectators welcome! Preps at the site get going at 11 pm. Here’s the plan as announced by Save The Stone Cottage.

