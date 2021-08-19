West Seattle Timebank @ PREP and other ways to spend your Thursday

(American Goldfinch, photographed in July by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Local broker Patrice Lewis is at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) 11 am-1 pm for consultations; call to check if there’s any last-minute availability.

BENEFIT CONCERT: 6 pm at White Center Heights Park (7th/102nd), enjoy family music from Dani & the Bee, by donation to help the Community School of West Seattle – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE PICKUP: 6 pm at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW) – just show up and play!

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Join Timebank members at Puget Ridge Edible Park (5265 18th SW) 6:30 pm-8 pm tonight, or even show up early and helo at PREP! Info’s in our calendar listing.

BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).