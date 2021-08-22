WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 things to know today

(Steller’s Jay in a Smoke Tree, photographed by Gentle McGaughey)

Here’s what’s happening as the weekend continues:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Again today, work is scheduled at West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way (until 1 pm) and on SW Alaska (hours indeterminate – we saw crews there at midday Saturday.

CHURCHES: Many are still streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services. (We’ll continue updating that list each Sunday for as long as a significant number continue streaming services.)

THROWING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Starting at 8 am and contnuing into the afternoon, it’s the second day of the USA National Masters Throws Championships at West Seattle Stadium (4435 35th SW). Spectators welcome, we’re told, but with strict COVID-safety protocols including vaccination proof and screening. Here’s our Saturday report.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY SALE: From the WSB Community Forums, today’s the annual sale at the West Seattle Tool Library, which is on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center at Delridge/Oregon.

GIRL SCOUTS’ SALE CONTINUES: 9 am-noon, Troop 41169‘s fundraising sale has been extended, everything half-price. (3711 42nd SW)

ULTIMATE FRISBEE PICKUP: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW/SW Myrtle).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

AUTHOR APPEARANCE: Noon-1 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), Alli Shircliff signs “The Smoothie Book.”

2 REASONS TO VISIT SEATTLE YARN: The shop at 5633 California SW is open 11 am-5 pm today, with two big reasons to visit. First, proprietors Destiny Itano and Cheryl Lea are celebrating three years of owning Seattle Yarn – check out the special cookies:

Second, the shop is a stop on the Puget Sound Local Yarn Store Tour, which is in its final day today. Prizes and discounts!

SKATEPARK CELEBRATION: Noon-5 pm, celebrate what’s new at the beloved skatepark in South Park (736 S. Cloverdale) – details in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Enjoy the music of Sid Law and Alan Sobel, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Event listings welcome – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!