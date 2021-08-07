WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Duwamish River Festival, Low Rider Block Party, Dolly & The DJ, + 11 more notes

(Friday’s sunset, photographed by Bruce Gaumond)

Welcome to the weekend!

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Work at the Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection is scheduled until 1 pm. Northbound 26th SW between Roxbury and Barton remains closed. Southbound Delridge Way has reopened between Thistle and Trenton.

YARD (AND OTHER) SALES: See what’s listed for today in the WSB Community Forums!

BEIGNETS AND TUNES: Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor) pops up at Easy Street Records in The Junction (California/Alaska) today, 9 am-1 pm.

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: 10 am-1 pm, join organizer Jessica and other West Seattle neighbors in a monthly cleanup at the beach – info in our preview.

FOOD DRIVE: At Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-3 pm:

Time to clean your pantry and help less fortunate people in our community. Drop off non-perishable food, canned fruit & vegetables, spices, soy sauce, rice, pasta, peanut butter, and pet food is also needed. Attendants will be available to help unload your vehicle in the parking lot.

DUWAMISH RIVER COMMUNITY HUB: If you’re going to South Park for the festival (see below), go early and visit the new Duwamish River Community Hub, which opens today in the former Napoli Pizza building on the southeast corner of 14th Avenue South/South Cloverdale, 11 am-5 pm. Plans include construction-trades outreach and tours of the nearby Duwamish River People’s Park.

RALLY FOR THE RIVER: Different river! 11 am-2 pm near Seacrest Park (1660 Harbor SW), advocates for removing the Snake River dams to help Northwest salmon – and the orcas that depend on them – will rally, with speakers, postermaking, entertainment, kayaking.

DUWAMISH RIVER FESTIVAL: Noon-6 pm at South Park Plaza (8456 Dallas Ave. S. by the west end of the bridge), the festival is back! Entertainment, education, exploration, more. See the schedule of performances here.

LOW RIDER BLOCK PARTY: Noon-6 pm on 17th SW between Roxbury and Delridge, Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery presents this first-ever event – details here.

BOULEVARD PARK BLOCK PARTY: Not far to the southeast, this North Highline community is having a festival today (1832 S. 120th) with live music and more – see the lineup (including some West Seattle faves like the Dusty 45s) on the poster.

VACCINATION POP-UP 1-5 pm at the aforementioned Low Rider Block Party – Pfizer, so 12+ are eligible.

DANCE AT THE BEACH: Salsa and bachata @ Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 5-10 pm, $20 – details here.

COMEDY NIGHT: 7 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 advance, $12 at the door.

DOLLY AND THE DJ: New temp home for this popular show until White Center’s Lumber Yard Bar is back! On Saturday nights starting tonight, 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor). ’80s night is tonight’s theme!

What else? Let us know – thank you!