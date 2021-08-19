West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

71℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stroller thieves on camera

August 19, 2021 11:24 am
Christina’s stroller was stolen Sunday afternoon in Gatewood and a security camera caught this photo of the thieves:

(Here’s the theft on video.) In case you find an abandoned stroller – here’s what it looks like:

Police reoport # is 21-213914.

  • Duffy August 19, 2021 (11:53 am)
    What complete trash these people are. Time for the police to end the criminal enterprises that are flourishing right now in this city. We have rights too, ya know.

