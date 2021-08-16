West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Legacy; another catalytic-converter theft

August 16, 2021 7:47 pm
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN RED LEGACY: The report and photo are from Valdies:

The car was stolen probably last night from in front of my house at 4th Ave SW and Cambridge Ave in Highland Park. 1998 Subaru Legacy sedan. The Plate is BKG8833. Incident # 21-212718.

Call 911 if you see it.

ANOTHER CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: After three reports over the weekend, here’s another one. Brent‘s security cam recorded the thief approaching his neighbor’s hybrid Toyota Highlander, and then the sound of the theft. The video is not embeddable but you can watch/listen here. This happened around 4:46 am near Highland Park Way and SW Holden.

