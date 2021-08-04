WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green GMC pickup; more catalytic-converter theft

Three reader reports:
STOLEN PICKUP: From Brian:
Stolen: Green 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup last night – August 3. WA license: C19646W. It was parked on the corner of SW Beach Dr. / SW Carroll St. next to La Rustica restaurant.
The truck has a few more dents than this picture shows, has a cracked windshield, and there is a lot of paint splattered on tailgate.
Call 911 if you see it.
CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: From Benjamin: “Just reporting another cat stolen, off of my Honda Element near the Junction at 45th and Genesee; taken sometime last weekend.”
CC THEFT ATTEMPT: From Josh:
We’re just north of the intersection of SW 109th and 26th Ave SW. Somebody pulled up at noon and started cutting our neighbor’s cat out in broad daylight. I called the cops; they drove away without being caught (typical story…) but they were driving a white Chevy Equinox with a bright pink, large, Seahawks sticker on the back. 2 guys, one guy had a darker complexion with braided hair, white shirt, BRIGHT yellow shoes, The other guy was a white guy, had jeans and green shirt. This is the first in our neighborhood but I’m sure it won’t be the last.Thought you could post this and see if anyone has seen the same two guys.
| 0 COMMENTS