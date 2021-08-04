WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green GMC pickup; more catalytic-converter theft

Three reader reports:

STOLEN PICKUP: From Brian:

Stolen: Green 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup last night – August 3. WA license: C19646W. It was parked on the corner of SW Beach Dr. / SW Carroll St. next to La Rustica restaurant. The truck has a few more dents than this picture shows, has a cracked windshield, and there is a lot of paint splattered on tailgate.

Call 911 if you see it.

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: From Benjamin: “Just reporting another cat stolen, off of my Honda Element near the Junction at 45th and Genesee; taken sometime last weekend.”

CC THEFT ATTEMPT: From Josh: