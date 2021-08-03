WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: No evidence of Admiral gunfire; plus, Highland Park prowler

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

NO EVIDENCE OF ADMIRAL GUNFIRE: We don’t usually mention “possible gunfire” dispatches when nothing is found – they are fairly common – but we’ve received a lot of questions about this one, so in case you were wondering too: Before 1 am, people in the Admiral area reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, and a car “screeching.” Police were dispatched. They did not find any evidence of gunfire so the call was classified as “disturbance.” To confirm gunfire, they have to find shell casings and/or property damage (bullet holes, etc.) and/or an injured person, and/or they need a witness who actually saw someone firing a gun. The absence of all those things doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, but it means police have no way to classify the incident as confirmed “shots fired.” (There are fireworks and even car modifications that can sound like gunshots.) One more note: Evidence somtimes turns up later – in daylight, for example – so if you ever find a shell casing, property damage, etc., even if you don’t know when the gunfire happened, please report that too.

SIDE NOTE – GUNFIRE COUNTYWIDE: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recently published this infographic-style report on gun violence this year through June 30th. It’s mostly countywide stats except for this map showing confirmed gunfire incidents (with and without injuries):

Also this morning, a reader report:

ANOTHER PROWLER: From Makenzie in Highland Park: