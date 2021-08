Received today from David in the Alki Point area:

I had a yellow and orange Necky Kayak and paddle stolen between 3 PM and 9 PM on Saturday 8-7.

I wanted to warn others to be on the lookout for people looking around their property.

The kayak had a cinderblock attached to it to discourage theft and they took that too. SO – probably not just one person is my guess. And probably a vehicle involved.