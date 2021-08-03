WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Have you seen Patricia’s car, stolen by burglars? (update: recovered)

From Patricia:

Our home, near 26th Ave SW and Holden, was broken into last night around 1:15 AM. The primary items they stole included a wallet, our keys and my very identifiable car. My car is a lime green 2013 Kia Soul, license plate AKU4397, with my business’s car magnets on all sides. The business is Eldercare Consulting and the magnet says “Need help with your parents?” There are 2 rubber ducks on the dashboard.

We have reported all of this to the police, but would appreciate any help that our community can provide in looking for this car.