West Seattle, Washington

25 Wednesday

69℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire at 5-way investigated as ‘road rage’

August 24, 2021 6:23 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

No injuries this afternoon when someone in a car shot at someone in another car at or near the 5-way intersection just west of the low bridge. It’s taken a while to piece this together, but here’s what we have so far: The victim(s) called police and met them along Avalon; gunfire damage to their car was reported to include a flat tire. Then the suspect(s) called 911 and met up with officers in Riverside, near 17th/Marginal:

Meantime, officers went to the original scene at the Chelan/Marginal/Spokane/Delridge intersection and told dispatch they found three casings – from two different guns. We caught up with police at the Riverside scene, and they told us they’re investigating this as a case of “road rage” but they were still sorting it out and hadn’t arrested anyone yet.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire at 5-way investigated as 'road rage'"

  • Eric August 24, 2021 (7:09 pm)
    Reply

    I knew this was going to happen 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.