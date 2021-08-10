WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage burglar takes bicycles; bike stolen from bus; another catalytic converter gone

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
GARAGE BURGLAR TAKES BICYCLES: DH sent the photos and report:
Around 3 am on Saturday, August 7th, we were victims of a burglar who broke into our locked condo garage and helped himself to our bikes, backpacking and camping gear, and suitcases full of clothes and shoes that were all packed into our car for our daughter’s drive over to WSU later that morning. A report has been filed with the Seattle Police department and a case # has been assigned.
Attached are the photos taken by our HOA security system. These do a good job of showing the burglar’s identifiable features.
I’m hoping these can be published in the Crime Watch section of the WSB with the goals of:
1) Asking if anyone knows this guy (if so, please notify the police)
2) Warning folks this guy is on loose, so protect your stuff or report him to the police if you see him lurking around
BIKE STOLEN FROM BUS: From Beth:
Bike stolen off Metro C-Line at approximately 9:45pm 8.9.21. Please be on the lookout for a Silver Allez Specialized road bike 56cm with multicolor handle bar wrap (green/yellow/red/black) or might be bare if they pull it off. Also has Grateful Dead Dancing Bear sticker on side. Reward if found!
ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER GONE: This report is from Neysa:
I wanted to share that my Honda Element’s catalytic converter was stolen from in front of my residence just two blocks south of the Fauntleroy Ferry docks. The theft happened sometime between Friday August 6th at 10:30 pm and Saturday August 7th at 10 am. I filed a police report. I have no leads or footage, but wanted to share to further alert those in the area of the ongoing cat thefts.
