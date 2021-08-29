WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage burglar; park vandalism

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
GARAGE BURGLAR: From an Admiral resident:
Someone broke into our garage and our cars and stole a bunch of stuff. She couldn’t carry everything, having taken a bunch of stuff, and left a bag that she took from another West Seattle home in the alley (there was a mailing label in the bag and we found the owner). She hit our place at 7:30 am (Saturday) – we have her on Ring camera.
Our neighbor is fairly sure he saw her picture re some other theft or break-in earlier this year? There have been multiple police reports filed.
In all, neighbors believe this burglar hit at least four homes on 45th/46th near Admiral Way.
PARK VANDALISM: From Blair:
As we were taking a morning walk around the path on top of the reservoir at Westcrest Park this morning, we found that a picnic table, bench and part of a play structure had been unbolted and vandalized. A garbage can had also been rolled down the hill, and the “no motorized vehicles” sign at the 8th & Henderson entrance had been bent and removed from its post. I called it in to the Parks Department’s maintenance request line.
That’s 206-684-7250. (Find other key Parks numbers here.)
