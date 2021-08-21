West Seattle, Washington

22 Sunday

67℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic converters again

August 21, 2021 7:21 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports on this Saturday, and both involve catalytic converters:

THEFT: The catalytic converter was taken from M‘s vehicle at 4:50 am in Gatewood, near California/Othello. Police report filed. No other details.

ATTEMPT: Received late this afternoon:

Just thwarted a second attempt on my Prius in my driveway on Beach Drive. Interrupted thief while he was jacking up the car; he ran without the jack to a waiting older Lexus compact sedan, white, lic BXT—-, reported to SPD. I ran to get my phone, during which he came back for his jack and fled.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic converters again"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.