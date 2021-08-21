WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic converters again

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports on this Saturday, and both involve catalytic converters:
THEFT: The catalytic converter was taken from M‘s vehicle at 4:50 am in Gatewood, near California/Othello. Police report filed. No other details.
ATTEMPT: Received late this afternoon:
Just thwarted a second attempt on my Prius in my driveway on Beach Drive. Interrupted thief while he was jacking up the car; he ran without the jack to a waiting older Lexus compact sedan, white, lic BXT—-, reported to SPD. I ran to get my phone, during which he came back for his jack and fled.
